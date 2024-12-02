BTCC rolls out Bitcoin to USD exchange in China

The exchange is also lined up to deliver trading pairs and additional order types as the platform is working with Blockstream to test and deploy the Liquid sidechain, which will allow traders to move funds between BTCC and other participating exchanges instantly.

The company is one of the largest and longest-running exchanges in digital currency’s history, according to NewsBTC. Among its many offerings are mobile wallets, physical Bitcoins, and even mining pools. The platform is headquartered in Shanghai, and lists security as one of its primary goals.

Recently, BTCC announced its new Mobi wallet at Money 20/20. The wallet allows users to send over 50 different types of currency to anyone with a mobile number. The company has proven itself in the field of innovation by offering up-to-date applications that, according to executives, are easy to use, as those receiving money don’t even need a Mobi wallet to access their funds. All they need is a simple phone number.