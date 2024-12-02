BTC China in strategic deal with ecommerce companies

The ecommerce partners include online games service provider Shenzhoufu, online financial management website Aicaike and Shanghai-based European baby products web retailer Dandan China.

The initiative is aimed at marking another step for Bitcoins re-emergence in China after wild fluctuations and security concerns led to the Chinese central bank banning trading of the digital currency by banks and third-party payment services in 2014. Modern technology and financial innovation, however, have allowed new businesses involving Bitcoin to carve out a niche on the mainland, including companies mining the currency for investors.

The deal is expected to assist Chinas ecommerce industry to attract new user groups including overseas customers.

