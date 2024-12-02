BRZ and Solana announce USD 20 mln fund for crypto projects in Brazil





The fund will prioritise early-stage projects for the development of solutions in Solana’s blockchain in Brazil with potential for integration to the BRZ, with the aim of boosting the Brazilian crypto market. The projects will be selected from the entries in the Brazilian stage of the Solana hackathon, held between May and June 2021, and from direct applications.

The USD 20 million funds for Brazil are part of a global fund involving other countries such as Russia, India, and Ukraine.