





This collaboration marks a significant milestone as the bank becomes one of the first to go live with this High-Quality Liquid Asset (HQLA) use case through Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR), showcasing the potential of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in transforming financial operations.

Commenting on this news, the team at Broadridge said that as a trusted and transformative technology partner, they are happy to see another Tier-1 institution recognise the value of their DLR platform helping them operate, innovate, and grow. This implementation not only simplifies their workflow and generates cost savings but also lays the foundation for further DLT use cases that can drive even greater efficiencies and innovation in the financial sector.

As the industry continues to evolve, companies are increasingly turning to digital strategies that incorporate DLT to unlock significant operational and cost benefits. Broadridge remains at the forefront of this transformation, helping clients navigate the complexities of the digital era and achieve long-term operational efficiencies.

The global expansion of the DLR platform across sell-side and buy-side firms is generating a network effect, amplifying benefits and supporting a wider variety of transaction types. Broadridge continues to lead the way in utilising distributed ledger technology to reshape the global repo market with a monthly volume reaching USD 1 trillion.





What does Broadridge do?

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global technology player with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. They power investing, governance, and communications for their clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

The company’s technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than USD 10 trillion of equities, fixed income, and other securities globally.