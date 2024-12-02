Broadridge Financial Solutions introduces ClearFi system

ClearFi offers on-chain and off-chain information on various digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and decentralised finance (DeFi) products, to help intermediaries provide clients with clear insights into the nature of these assets.

According to Broadridge officials, regulators and financial service providers alike aim to ensure that individual investors have access to essential information about their digital asset investments. They noted that Broadridge’s approach, developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, focuses on delivering tools that enable investors and advisors to better assess and track their investments in digital assets.

Addressing investor needs through ClearFi’s data

ClearFi was created based on feedback from partners and research indicating that many investors seek accessible, straightforward information on digital assets, which can often be challenging to obtain. Insights from Broadridge’s Digital Asset Disclosure Survey showed that a significant number of investors are interested in better understanding both on-chain and off-chain data related to their digital asset holdings.

ClearFi consolidates information across digital assets, covering details such as underlying technology, governance, and asset purpose. Updated in near real-time, this data is derived from both blockchain sources and hundreds of off-chain providers, which ClearFi then standardises within a taxonomy designed to aid in asset comparison and evaluation. This taxonomy allows exchanges, brokers, and asset managers to present consistent insights into the digital assets they offer, while helping firms comply with regulatory requirements, such as Canadian and UK ‘know-your-product’ (KYP) rules and MiCA whitepaper mandates in the European Union.

Developed by Broadridge’s innovation lab, 605 Studios, the ClearFi platform is now accessible worldwide through a web interface and API. 605 Studios, which focuses on advancing financial technologies for capital markets and client support, builds solutions to address industry challenges and evolving market demands.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, headquartered in the United States, specialises in technology-driven solutions for financial services. The firm’s platforms support essential financial operations, processing billions of communications annually.