Broadridge and CCRI launch MiCA compliance platform

The MiCA framework introduces regulations for the crypto sector, focusing on stabilising financial markets, protecting investors, and improving transparency. Under these rules, Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) operating in the EU must disclose sustainability metrics and file whitepapers for each crypto asset available on their platforms. The Broadridge-CCRI partnership aims to facilitate immediate compliance by integrating robust datasets into a simplified disclosure generation process. The new regulations will begin to take effect on December 30, 2024.





Navigating global sustainability compliance in digital assets

In addition to supporting MiCA compliance, the partnership extends to asset managers and corporations that must adapt to forthcoming changes in accounting standards. These include requirements to account for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions linked to digital assets held or traded. The platform also anticipates global regulatory trends, such as California’s proposed corporate climate disclosure rules, which encompass scope 3 emissions from crypto-related activities.

This collaboration positions financial firms to address evolving sustainability requirements across global markets while enabling more informed investment decisions. By integrating critical data and tools, Broadridge and CCRI aim to advance compliance readiness and transparency within the rapidly maturing digital asset ecosystem.

The EU's MiCA framework represents a groundbreaking regulatory initiative designed to create a unified legal structure for crypto assets across all EU Member States. Its primary goal is to mitigate the risks associated with the volatility of digital assets, ensuring greater investor protection while fostering innovation within the crypto sector. By providing clear and standardised regulations, MiCA aims to improve transparency and stability in the market. Key provisions of the framework include the regulation of stablecoins, mandatory transparency in whitepaper disclosures, and the integration of sustainability metrics to address the environmental impact of digital assets, reflecting the EU's commitment to aligning the crypto industry with broader sustainability goals.