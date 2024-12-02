



With the newly acquired capital, Brighty aims to scale its footprint across Europe and the UK, enabling crypto payments in the real world. As a personal finance app, the company merges traditional digital banking experiences with stablecoins and decentralised finance capabilities. In addition, Brighty delivers European IBAN accounts and issues physical and digital Visa cards with custodial addresses in Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, and Arbitrum. The company enables customers to exchange crypto for EUR, USD, GBP, and other currencies, send their funds to acquaintances, or spend it on purchases online and offline.











Moreover, Brighty’s representatives commented on the announcement, mentioning that Europe and the UK show an expansion in crypto usage for everyday spending. The company underlined its commitment to providing augmented and optimised crypto payment services to users in these regions. Also, Brighty intends to offer crypto payments for cross-border transactions, simplifying how individuals conduct payments. The funding from Futurecraft Ventures comes just over a year after Brighty introduced its European B2B payment platform, Brighty Business. Through this move, the company focused on simplifying financial operations management for businesses. The service was set to address the complexities that enterprises faced when making B2B payments, including high fees, delayed processing, and cross-border payments that negatively affected the flow of operations.





Brighty’s offerings and features

Brighty centres its efforts on enabling individuals to purchase cryptocurrencies and access the crypto economy more securely. The company’s solutions can also be leveraged by remote workers earning in crypto, especially employees of Web3 startups. Among its capabilities, Brighty mentions that it focuses on bridging the gap between the real world and crypto, offering physical and digital Visa cards supporting contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay, assisting bank and crypto transfers, card payments, Binance, and e-wallets, and enabling users to earn interest on their balance with free deposits and withdrawals. At the same time, businesses can open wallets in stablecoins and crypto communities can list custom tokens, stake coins in branded accounts, and receive cashback.