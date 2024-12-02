BridgeWise launches SignalWise for market alerts

The product was formally launched during the Money20/20 Europe event, and it was designed to generate real-time market alerts and contextual investment insights. It combines automated event detection with AI-driven predictive analytics and user-level personalisation.

The system supports multiple asset classes including equities, ETFs, mutual funds, foreign exchange pairs, cryptocurrencies, and commodities, and delivers its output in various languages.

Focus on behavioural segmentation and contextual analysis

SignalWise integrates historical context and behavioural targeting into its notifications. This is achieved through a multi-layered system that segments users based on portfolio content and prior trading activity. The platform offers three distinct layers: immediate market event detection, contextual reasoning with historical data, and targeted personalisation based on investor interests and behaviour.

According to representatives from BridgeWise, the current global environment, marked by volatility and uncertainty, has highlighted the need for tools that offer both speed and clarity in market interpretation. They stated that SignalWise is intended to equip investors and advisors with actionable intelligence aligned to specific asset movements and user preferences.

France-based trading platform Goliaths.io has already partnered with BridgeWise to integrate SignalWise into its system. A representative from Goliaths.io noted that the collaboration would allow the platform to offer personalised, real-time insights to its users, with the goal of improving trading decisions and platform engagement.

SignalWise is designed for both institutional platforms and professional advisors. For trading platforms, the product is positioned to increase user engagement, reactivate inactive accounts, and generate higher session frequency through alert-based triggers. For advisors, the tool offers pre-structured and compliant commentary aligned with current market movements, aiming to bridge the gap between long-term investment planning and day-to-day developments.

The system allows for full customisation of alert channels, including push notifications, emails, SMS, and embedded platform messages. Looking ahead, BridgeWise plans to expand SignalWise's application by linking it with its existing conversational AI investment assistant, Bridget, which is used for compliant investment recommendations.