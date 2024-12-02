Breezepay wins XRPL grant for payment gateway expansion

This grant marks Breezepay as the sole Australian recipient and one of seven globally chosen recipients in the current round. Representatives of Breezepay stated that the funds will be utilised to enhance the company’s stablecoin payments gateway platform, bolster its technological infrastructure, and establish partnerships to broaden its payment solution's reach.

They expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided by XRPL Grants, emphasizing that the grant signifies more than just financial support but also serves as an endorsement of their vision to simplify stablecoin payments, aiming for a level of convenience akin to traditional cash or card transactions.

During the selection process, Breezepay's team highlighted their platform's goal of streamlining the integration of stablecoins into everyday transactions, which resonated with the XRPL Grants judging panel.





The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emphasized as a decentralized layer 1 blockchain known for its reliability and stability in facilitating the tokenization and exchange of crypto-native and real-world assets. It is described as tailored to support businesses and builders, powered by XRP, a cryptocurrency optimized for payments.





Expanding the reach

The announcement encourages interested parties to learn more about the XRP Ledger and its potential for transforming business solutions at XRPL.org. Additionally, individuals or businesses can sign up for Breezepay services via the website www.breezepay.com.au.

Highlighting recent developments, the announcement mentions that Breezepay's stablecoin payment gateway product has been integrated into WooCommerce, expanding its accessibility to any store built on WordPress.

As Breezepay progresses, it notes the keen interest of the blockchain and fintech communities in its endeavours.