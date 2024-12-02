Breakout Coin enters public coinsale on Bittrex

A total of 6,627,494 Breakout Coins (BRK) will be offered, which along with a prior sale and tokens for incentivizing players and gaming sites, will bring the total number of BRK to ever be in existence to 19,500,000, according to co-founder Paul Kim.

Breakout Coin is part of the Breakout Chain blockchain for gaming, created by a diverse team consisting of gaming and cryptocurrency experts.

Breakout Coin is one of three cryptocurrencies that can be used in the Breakout Chain. The others are Breakout Stake (BRX), which BRK holders receive based on the size of the crowdsale and which earn staking interest. Miners who are responsible for the processing of BRK transactions also earn another type of token called SisterCoin (SIS). Breakout Coin (BRK), Breakout Stake (BRX) and Sister Coin (SIS) are tokens that work together to power Breakout Chain, the industry’s first multicurrency blockchain for gaming industry payments and rewards.

Breakout Coin is created and maintained by Breakout Services, Limitada, Costa Rica-based.