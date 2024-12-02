Brazils bank Itaú joins R3CEV

Itaú is the 45th global bank to join the R3consortium, following South Korea’s Hana Financial and Japans SBI Holdings.

Itaú is not the only bank in R3 to offer services to Latin America. Group Santander and BBVA, for instance, serve Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, through franchise or subsidiary efforts, while HSBC had more than 60 branches in Latin America as of 2012.

However, the addition comes amid a broader push by R3 to boost its membership beyond traditional banks, and as more regional banks join the growing global effort.