Brazilians acquired crypto worth USD 4 bln in 2021, report shows

The commercial asset balance report presented shows that Brazilians have consistently acquired over USD 350 million dollars of cryptocurrencies each month since January 2021. However, according to some analysts from the central bank, this number has the potential to reach double its worth this year.

The peak of the cryptocurrency buying spree occurred in May when crypto purchases reached USD 756 million during that month only. Since then, purchase numbers have decreased, reaching close to USD 500 million last August. The numbers for September are not available yet, so it is impossible to determine if the decreasing trend is still happening.