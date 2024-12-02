Brazilian congressman proposes hearing on Bitcoin regulation

The hearing, if held, would involve representatives from Banco Central do Brasil; the Receita Federal, the Brazilian tax enforcement agency; Conselho de Controle de Atividades Fiancerias, the countrys anti-fraud agency; and representatives of the local Bitcoin industry.

The official letter from the congressman elaborates further on the interests of the local government in the discussions. Since the announcement of the potential hearing there has been both excitement and outrage in the local community.

Brazilian entrepreneurs expressed their hope that a wider selection of the countrys Bitcoin companies would be able to attend the meeting. Reports indicate that there has also been widespread backlash about the news on Facebook groups specific to the Brazilian market.