Brazil to analyse crypto regulatory framework

In particular, the three bills are:

Bill No. 3,825/2019 on services related to operations carried out with crypto-assets and electronic trading platforms;

Bill No. 3,949/2019 on virtual currency transactions and operations of cryptocurrency exchanges;

Bill No. 4,207/2020 on the activities of legal entities with virtual assets and on crimes related to the fraudulent use of virtual assets.

Moreover, the Senate detailed that the need for a regulatory framework for the cryptomarket is necessary due to:

the significant volume of financial resources traded in crypto-asset operations;

the importance of the impact of virtual currencies in services related to operations carried out with crypto-assets on electronic trading platforms;

the necessity to combat crimes related to the fraudulent use of virtual assets;

the creation of a transparent business environment for cryptocurrencies.

As such, the Senate further noted that the bills would support the creation of national guidelines on subjects such as: