Brave raises USD 35 mln in 30 seconds with cryptocurrency offering

Brave is the project of Brendad Eich, who was also the co-founder of Mozila, who wants to create a web browser that allows users to make micropayments using cryptocurrency to web publishers they like, based on how much content they have read.

Out of the 130 people who were able to buy the company’s Basic Attention Token (BAT), five investors managed to acquire half of the supply and the top 20 addresses in the token sale control more than two-thirds of all BAT.

Initial coin offering are, for now, largely unregulated. Officials have to decide whether ICOs should be treated the same as equity offerings or not.