Braintree to enable Bitcoin payments via Coinbase deal

To accept Bitcoin, Braintree merchants need to open a separate merchant account with Coinbase and then link to their Braintree account.

Braintree merchants using Coinbase will gain access to services associated with accepting Bitcoin payments, including 1% flat transaction fees (for the first USD 1 million in Bitcoin sales) with no additional costs. Both parties are to complete the integration process in the near future, coinbase.com has also reported on its official blog.

In September 2013, Braintree was acquired by PayPal for total consideration of about USD 800 million.

