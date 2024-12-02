Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU), in collaboration with Balance and Bull Bitcoin, has announced the launch of Bitcoin Gateway in Canada, allowing individuals to buy Bitcoin directly through their Alberta credit union.

As of the announcement, Canadians can buy Bitcoin directly from their Bow Valley Credit Union account, with their Bitcoin Gateway account being linked to their traditional BVCU one. Through this, the credit union seeks to facilitate simplified transfers between fiat and Bitcoin, with users not being required to hold tech expertise or knowledge of blockchain.

Key features of the Bitcoin Gateway

Bow Valley Credit Union’s Bitcoin Gateway, developed in partnership with Balance and Bull Bitcoin, aims to deliver safety and efficiency, allowing Canadians’ Bitcoin purchases through it to be real, securely stored, insured, and never leveraged. The custody is facilitated by Balance, a company providing digital assets and custodian services since 2017. Additionally, via the financial institution’s liquidity integration with Bull Bitcoin, users benefit from competitive pricing without facing the complexities of navigating difficult trading platforms and charts.

Furthermore, the Bitcoin Gateway can be utilised by both individuals who are new to digital assets and those already familiar with the space, optimising how they own Bitcoin. According to the official press release, Canadians who want to be part of the initial release phase can sign up directly from their BVCU account. Bow Valley Credit Union also underlined its commitment to supporting its members through advanced, customer-first banking solutions that serve their needs, demands, and preferences in the current financial landscape.

Canada’s crypto market

According to recent data, Canada’s cryptocurrency market is projected to reach USD 617.5 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% between the analysed period, namely 2025 to 2030. From a regulatory perspective , the region’s guidelines are distributed across several levels of government and administrative agencies, based on the nature of the activity undertaken. Canadian regulators tend to continue to take an innovative approach to regulatory demands. For example, they approved crypto-based ETFs and developed a regulatory oversight and compliance framework under provincial securities regulation. Additionally, Canada seems to be moving toward a new stage of maturity as an optimal regulatory framework and enforcement environment, and minimised market volatility are the main drivers of the renewed institutional interest in this asset class.