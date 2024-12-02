Bottlepay gets crypto asset business registration in UK

FCA registration requires firms to demonstrate that they comply with the UK's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing regulations. Businesses dealing with crypto assets must register with the FCA to operate within the UK.

By using Bitcoin's Lightning Network, Bottlepay is building a global and open instant payment network. For consumers, the Bottlepay app can be used to send payments in Bitcoin, GBP, or EUR instantly and without fees. Bottlepay offers integrations with social networks like Twitter and Discord. For businesses, Bottlepay's infrastructure and APIs will soon be available to make integrating instant bitcoin payments available.

NYDIG provides Bitcoin technology and financial services solutions to banks, insurers, corporations, and institutions. The firm and its products meet the industry's regulatory, audit, and governance standards. NYDIG has subsidiaries that maintain both a BitLicense and a Limited Purpose Trust Charter from the New York State Department of Financial Services.