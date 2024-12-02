BOTS secures EUR 13 million in funding

The BOTS Investment app has now raised a total of EUR 25 million. The company offers its users the opportunity to invest in various bots, a program that buys and sells based on trading algorithms with a specific strategy. There are now over 250 bots on the platform. For now, these bots only trade in cryptocurrencies, however, the BOTS team plans to offer other types of assets before the end of 2021.

According to a BOTS representative, users can choose one or more bots with a strategy and risk profile that suits them and can invest as little as EUR 50 in any particular bot. The company aims to put more focus on the user-friendliness and technological development of their app, which will be live in over 60 countries by early 2022.