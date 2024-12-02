Bosonic launches Enterprise Solutions for digital assets clearing and settlement

Through this launch, Bosonic seeks to remove the dependency on bilateral credit or a central counterparty. Bosonic Enterprise Solutions provides Bosonic’s Layer-2 blockchain solution designed to support payment versus payment (PvP) instantaneous clearing and settlement of digital assets and fiat currencies that already underpins the Bosonic Network.

The capability has been launched to meet the growing demand from a range of clients. These include regulated financial market infrastructure organisations and banks looking to launch digital asset capabilities, as well as newly-formed digital asset exchanges that need a post-trade clearing and settlement solution to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk.

Bosonic Enterprise Solutions can be delivered using a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model or via a dedicated deployment model to suit the needs of clients that want to operate their own networks and market platforms. With the solution, clients of FMIs, banks, or exchanges can maintain collateral in their own accounts at regulated, neutral custodians that use Bosonic’s technology to automate net settlement movements from trading.