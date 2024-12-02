Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange launches app for crypto trading

The available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and XRP (Ripple). On the BSDEX mobile app users can access professional order types and follow the current cryptocurrency charts. The BSDEX is operated as a multilateral trading system by the Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse. The technical operating company of BSDEX is a joint venture between Börse Stuttgart, Axel Springer, finanzen.net and SBI Crypto Investment.

According to a Stuttgart Stock Exchange representative, the new mobile app allows customers to trade conveniently from their smartphone. The company states that they are seeing a large end-customer demand for a transparent cryptocurrency trading platform. The mobile app is available for free download for iOS and Android devices in the app store.