Borrowing platform Cred joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program

Acceptance into this program allows Cred to leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that Visa offers. Through Fast Track, Cred will leverage several Visa functionalities to facilitate lending and borrowing of digital assets around the world.

This includes sending interest payments directly to customer bank accounts through Visa’s network, issuing Crypto Line of Credit (C-LOC) cards that allow customers to access a credit line without liquidating their crypto assets, and a way to acquire digital assets using Visa payment products.

Cred is a licensed lender headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, supporting crypto exchanges, wallets, foundations, and financial applications with its crypto-backed lending, and borrowing platform.