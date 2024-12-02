



Through this partnership, merchants worldwide can access cryptocurrency payment options, expand flexibility, and customer reach.











Paytiko’s platform offers optimal integration, improved transaction management, real-time analytics, and augmented risk mitigation, while BoomFi adds its all-in-one suite for handling crypto payments, exchanges, and on/off ramping. By partnering, the companies aim to simplify the process for merchants, allowing them to offer customers flexible, fast, and secure crypto payment options alongside traditional payment methods.





Key benefits for merchants

Merchants worldwide can benefit from:

Expanded customer reach: By enabling crypto payments, merchants can attract a new segment of tech-savvy, globally distributed users who prefer paying with digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins;

Lower transaction fees, as crypto transactions often bypass costly intermediaries, reducing overall processing fees, particularly for cross-border transactions;

Fast settlement: compared to traditional payment systems, which can involve delays, crypto payments can settle nearly instantly, improving cash flow for merchants;

Diversification and advancement by providing crypto payment options, allowing merchants to be part of the growing payment sector, improving brand perception, and securing their payment strategies for the future.





More about BoomFi collaborations

Earlier in May 2025, BoomFi partnered with ONE.io, a global payments and digital assets solutions provider, to launch ONE Gateway. The gateway embedded crypto payment capabilities into ONE.io’s services and enabled its clients to accept digital asset payments with automated fiat settlement into their ONE.io business accounts.

Some of the key features of the integration included acceptance of crypto payments through pay links, checkout, and invoicing, automated crypto-to-fiat settlement into ONE.io IBAN accounts, recurring billing capabilities for subscription-based models, a merchant dashboard for real-time tracking, reconciliation, and reporting, and integration aligned with an institutional compliance framework.