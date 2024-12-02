Bolt to acquire Wyre in a USD 1.5 bln deal





The acquisition is valued at around USD 1.5 billion, according to Wall Street Journal.

Bolt has been trying to carve out a niche in the online-payments space with what it calls a one-click checkout service for merchants. It has raised about USD 1.3 billion in venture capital and was valued at about USD 11 billion.

Wyre offers services for retail and business customers to exchange national currencies and cryptocurrencies between banks and crypto-wallets, as well as trading cryptocurrencies. It has money-transmitter licenses in 27 US states.