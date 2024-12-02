Boloro partners Ribbit.me to head for loyalty programme on the blockchain

Boloro will integrate the Ribbit.me loyalty platform, including LoyaltyNetwork(TM) and SmartRewards(TM) blockchain and smart contract technologies, into its own product offering, effectively becoming a rewards program provider to its own merchant network.

Boloro, with Ribbit.me technology, will now be able to allow all participating merchants the ability to offer their own branded rewards programs. This will give Boloros network of current and future merchants a business boost, both in terms of customer loyalty and in marketing across the Boloro and broader Ribbit.me networks worldwide.