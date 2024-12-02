Boerse Stuttgart, SBI team up to expand digital asset businesses to Asia

Both partners will collaborate in order to create a truly global end-to-end ecosystem for digital assets, based on blockchain technology. In order to reinforce the partnership, SBI Holdings will invest in Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange and plans to invest in Boerse Stuttgart Digital Ventures. Both subsidiaries of Boerse Stuttgart Group conduct digital asset-related businesses in Germany and Europe.

Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange is the technical operator of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX), which meets the regulatory requirements in accordance with the German Banking Act.

The SBI Group has begun to establish its digital asset ecosystem from early 2016. In October 2019, SBI Securities and 5 other Japanese brokerage companies established the Japan Security Token Offering (STO) Association.

In November 2029, the SBI Group has also supported the launch of the first Japan-Vietnam money transfer service using blockchain technology, in partnership with US Ripple.

Examples of the companies affiliated under the SBI Group’s digital asset ecosystem are: SBI VC Trade, a crypto-asset exchange registered in Japan, SBI Crypto, which specialises in crypto-asset mining, SBI Crypto Investment, which invests in digital asset startup companies, and SBI Mining Chip, that manufactures crypto-asset mining chips and develops mining systems.