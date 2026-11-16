BNY has partnered with Figment to offer staking to eligible institutional clients via its Digital Asset Custody platform.

Under the arrangement, asset managers, exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers, corporations, and wealth management firms holding supported digital assets in BNY custody will be able to stake those assets and receive rewards without transferring them to a separate platform. Ether will be the first supported asset, with Solana set to follow. Neither company has disclosed a launch date for the service.

How the service is structured

Figment, a blockchain infrastructure provider, will operate the validator infrastructure behind the offering. BNY will remain responsible for custody and institutional servicing. With this division of roles, staking sits within the framework clients already use to hold and manage their digital assets. Clients do not need a separate relationship or to move assets outside the custodian.

According to Ralf Roth, head of Digital Asset Custody at BNY, institutional staking is changing as participation increases. In Roth’s view, attention is moving away from the question of access and towards the way staking is delivered.

Building on existing custody and staking relationships

The staking offering adds a further service line to BNY’s digital asset operations. The bank started providing cryptocurrency custody in October 2022, initially supporting Bitcoin and Ether for a select group of clients. Figment is also not BNY’s first staking partner. In August 2026, the bank announced a collaboration with Galaxy Digital to support staking on the same platform, with Galaxy also acting as a design partner for its infrastructure. At the time, that offering remained subject to regulatory review.

The platform’s geographic and asset coverage has since widened. In October 2026, BNY extended Digital Asset Custody to select institutional clients in the EU under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. The move followed the addition of The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, the bank’s European entity, to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) MiCA register in July 2026, with the EU service supporting Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and USDC. In the same month, BNY and Ripple broadened their custody agreement to include XRP and the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, alongside plans to let clients mint and redeem the stablecoin through the bank.

Figment, for its part, reports that it works with more than 1,500 institutions, including asset managers, exchanges, custodians, and wallet providers. The company supplies staking infrastructure to Coinbase Prime, a collaboration that had supported more than USD 2 billion in staked assets by October 2025, when the two companies extended it to additional blockchain networks.