BNY Mellon partners BAS to advance blockchain technology

The parties hope that this arrangement will be driving institutional digital assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption across the region. BNY has announced plans to launch a digital asset custody platform later in 2022. The investment bank is helping institutional investors, as well as retail investors to gain crypto exposure.

BNY launched BNY Mellon Blockchain Innovation Fund in Singapore, a blockchain-themed fund targeting retail investors. The fund is also available to institutional investors and HNWIs in European countries such as the UK, France, Switzerland, Spain, and others.

The company is also a member of the Veritas initiative led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and serves on the Strategic Advisory Council of the ASEAN Financial Innovation Network.