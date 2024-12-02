BNPL Credova partners with IDX





Credova is an outdoor sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing BNPL solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API ecommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases.

IDX is a SEC regulated Asset manager with USD 600 million AUM/AUA and serves as adviser of the IDX RiskManaged Bitcoin Fund (BTDIX) as well as the IDX Risk-Managed Bitcoin Trust, the IDX Risk-Managed Ethereum Trust and the IDX Risk-Weighted DeFi Trust.

In 2021, Credova has partnered with Cornerstone Bank to launch noka, to handle loan origination.