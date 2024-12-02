BNP Paribas tests blockchain tech for end-to-end fund transaction

The test was conducted by leveraging BNP Paribas Securities Services’ blockchain programme, Fund Link, and FundsDLT, a blockchain-based decentralized platform for fund transaction processing developed through collaboration between Fundsquare, InTech and KPMG Luxembourg, according to the official press release. It included each part of the fund trade process, from delivery of the order to the processing of the trade.

BNP Paribas Securities Services partnered with AXA Investment Managers in the co-design phase of the project. Officially announced in April 2017, Fund Link is a digital fund distribution platform based on blockchain and smart contract technology.