BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon join global blockchain trade association

The Chamber of Digital Commerce is a trade association dedicated to promoting the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology.

BNP Paribas is a worldwide bank, present in over 70 countries and serving more than 30 million customers. The bank is also a provider of distributed ledger technology and in December 2016 it started its first real-time blockchain payments.

BNY Mellon is a worldwide custodian bank with more than USD 30.5 trillion in assets in custody and over USD 1.72 trillion in assets under management. The bank is known for its background in blockchain, especially for the development of BDS 360, a test system that uses blockchain technology to create a backup record of brokerage transactions.

The two banks’ membership with the Chamber of Digital Commerce is expected to accelerate the endorsement of blockchain technology.