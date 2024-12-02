BNP Paribas blockchain lab opened to US employees

The project was unveiled at a blockchain hackathon held by the bank. The lab will house the work of six task forces, which will also work on AI and big data and is opened to all the bank’s employees, not just cryptographers and traditional leadership.

Besides its inaugural project, which saw five groups working to build blockchain proofs-of-concept over two days, several leaders in the industry gathered to discuss the impact of blockchain on the financial sector, and the role community learning spaces can play in giving banks an advantage. Still, event speakers also acknowledged the weaknesses in how early-stage proofs of concept are being built, and talked about how future builders can avoid them.