BnkToTheFuture partners Celsius and First Digital Trust to launch digital asset retirement





Investors are now able to buy and lend Bitcoin, Ether, and other Stablecoins under one asset protected retirement plan structure, whilst building a portfolio of the shares of companies in crypto.

BnkToTheFuture’s new crypto-specific retirement plan, Retirement Plan ฿™, offers investors a crypto-specific asset protection structure, retirement plan custody account, and automates the process of buying, lending, and investing in Bitcoin, Ether, Stablecoins and shares in crypto companies.

Qualifying investors can now join BnkToTheFuture to buy and sell shares in the largest companies in crypto, invest in new crypto startups, trade their returns into the top crypto assets and build a retirement plan centred around Bitcoin and the wider crypto markets.