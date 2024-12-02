Bnext to launch its B3X token





The Bnext digital app lets users send, receive, and request money using blockchain technology. Setting up an account is free, comes with an IBAN number, and both a virtual and physical card. In just a few minutes customers can set up an account, download the app, and start managing funds from their address book immediately.

The app uses the Algorands blockchain network ‘from the back’ to send USDC to the destination, then off-ramps to a Bnext account in the desired fiat currency. This system guarantees instant, blockchain-based international bank transfers.

The Bnext (B3X) ERC20 token is a utility token hosted on the standard Ethereum Blockchain network. The maximum amount of issued tokens is capped at 3.5 billion, with 504 million of those tokens available in Phase One of the upcoming token sale. The purpose of the token is to help strengthen the community, offer value to all Bnext users, and accelerate international expansion.

There will be a total of 504,000,000 B3X tokens available at a price of EUR 0.015 per token. The token sale will end on March 7, 2022. The B3X token price at Phase One will be at a 25% discount to the token price at phase two and there is already a large amount of interest with over 8,000 members currently signed up to participate in the token sale.

The funds received from the token sale will help Bnext scale its operations to Latin America and later globally, creating a platform that will serve as a bridge between the traditional financial system and the DeFI ecosystem that BNext is building.