Blueshyft to partner Bitcoin.com.au to promote trust in Bitcoin in Australia

The project is being rolled out as a partnership between Blueshyft and Australian Bitcoin exchange, Bitcoin.com.au to promote trust in Bitcoin. Blueshyfts technology already allows customers to connect in-store with the bookmaker Ladbrokes, among other services. By going in-store, the company hopes to inspire trust by providing a tangible experience.

An iPad in the newsagent will allow punters to make the transaction, and the companies will take a 4% commission on sales.

One Bitcoin is worth AUD 744.24 and Bitcoin.com.au said that customers would be able to purchase portions of a Bitcoin. To begin with, they are aiming for an average transaction of AUD 150 to AUD 200. The minimum transaction will be AUD 50, but the exchange said they plan to drop that further and lower the barrier to entry, according to mashable.com.