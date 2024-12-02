BlueHelix (BHEX) launches decentralised cross-chain exchange

HDEX will add to the BHEX centralised trading platform, BHEX Cloud SaaS and whitelabel solutions, and BHEX Chain, the ecological sectors of BlueHelix Group. HDEX exchange is based on BHEX Chain technology, the patented Bluehelix decentralised private key generation technology.

It overturns CEX and the traditional DEX model, supporting arbitrary linkage and trading among heterogeneous and homogeneous chains, and is compatible with various cross-chain technologies and standards, providing a technical foundation for HDEX to change the business logic of digital asset trading platforms.

Through HDEX, users can realise decentralised and cross-chain safe asset deposit and withdrawal, the swap and circulation of any trading pair on-chain, and the rapid transfer of assets between any public chains, realising a complete cross-chain DEX model.

In the process of digital currency trading in a centralized exchange, the exchange is responsible for the entire transaction process such as custody of funds, providing liquidity, matching transactions, and delivery and clearing. The platform has the absolute right and controls the user's asset security, users are in a weak position.