Bloxxon joins Polymesh testnet

Polymesh is a blockchain for regulated assets, capital markets and open finance. Bloxxon provides banks and financial institutions with services and technologies to build and expand their business in the field of crypto and digital assets.

Bloxxon will be involved in securing the Polymesh network, which is aiming to build a platform for security tokens. According to a Bloxxon representative, since Polymesh is specifically designed for regulated assets, the management company is confident that their technology can keep up with market demands.