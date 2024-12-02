BloXroute raises USD 70 mln





Other investors included Dragonfly Capital, ParaFi Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, GSR, Jane Street, and Flow Traders. This was an equity funding round and will help BloXroute expand its team and grow its business.

The Series B round brings BloXroute's total funding to date to USD 95 million.

The current headcount of Chicago-based BloXroute is 30 and the firm plans to scale it to up to 100 soon. As part of the deal, Robert Kaplan, investment director at SoftBank Investment Advisors, has joined the BloXroute board.

BloXroute helps traders win trades ahead of slower rivals. BloXroute says its blockchain distribution network allows users to avoid network congestion and receive critical trade information quickly.

BloXroute is a blockchain agnostic platform and supports several networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.