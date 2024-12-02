Bloq rolls out open-source development initiatives

Firstly, the company has launched a new lab geared toward supporting open-source projects, and secondly it has also joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. The announcements are part of a larger push by the company to advance adoption of blockchain applications.

The announced open-source laboratory is called BloqLabs and it is described by its founders as akin to Bells Labs in the 1900s, according to CoinDesk. Among the projects included thus far: Drivechains, Qtum, Veriblock, bitcoinj and the Android Bitcoin Wallet. The lab will pair these open-source projects with other industry members in the blockchain space.

Additionally, Bloq has become the first new member to join the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance since it was launched in February 2017.