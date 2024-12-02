Blockstream joins Hyperledger blockchain project

The group of new entrants features a number of startups focused on Bitcoin and blockchain services, including Bloq, eVue Digital Labs, Gem, itBit and Ribbit.me.

Consultancy Milligan Partners, payment software developer Montran Labs, intellectual property holdings company Tequa Creek Holdings, and global news service Thomson Reuters have also joined the initiative.

Other governing board members include itBit CEO Charles Cascarilla, IBM vice president of blockchain technologies Jerry Cuomo and JPMorgan head of new product development and emerging technologies Santiago Suarez.

With the announcement, 40 established companies and startups are now working on the Hyperledger project. To date, the project has seen a number of developments, including presentations by JPMorgan and Intel, the latter of which developed an internal blockchain application centered on a fantasy sports marketplace.