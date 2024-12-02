Blockstream buys GreenAddress wallet to boost its platform reach

GreenAddress ia a Bitcoin wallet that delivers features like HD multisig, hardware wallet support, dynamic fees, and transaction replacement. The partnership with Blockstream enables the wallet to implement nLockTime backup feature aiming to remain at the forefront of innovation and deliver new improvements to its users. Also, GreenAddress plans to include sidechain support throughout the platform, a multi-platform wallet library to enable more rapid development of all platforms, enhanced privacy and security among others.

In October 2015, Blockstream announced its first production sidechain “Liquid”, in collaboration with an initial set of launch partners including Bitfinex, BTCC, Kraken, Unocoin, and Xapo. Sidechain is a technology seeks on improving on the blockchain. Sidechains are blockchains that are interoperable with each other and with Bitcoin, avoiding liquidity shortages, market fluctuations, fragmentation, security breaches and outright fraud associated with alternative cryptocurrencies.