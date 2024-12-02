Blockpass' utility token PASS listed on ECXX

Singapore-based exchange platform ECXX has a proprietary systems built for high-volume, and it aims to deliver trustable and secured digital asset trading services. Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that offers a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Via the Blockpass Mobile App, the company allows its users to create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services and token purchases.

PASS is the first KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem. Exchanges that already list PASS include HitBTC, Lykke, ADAX, and GlenBit, with new exchanges being announced soon.



