Blockpass, Tozex partner for KYC, AML compliance of crypto trading

Tozex aims to ensure the safety and legality of each investment by the investor community and conducted by each company on the Tozex Platform. The strategic collaboration with BlockPass is meant to facilitate investor identification and KYC processes in the crypto asset industry, as well as ensure full compliance with 5AMLD and GDPR.

Blockpass provides a comprehensive solution for businesses to conduct KYC and AML screening that is intuitive for end-users, providing them with a portable identity profile that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.