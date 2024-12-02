Blockpass supports Blitz Network with KYC services

As part of the financial landscape, Blitz Network requires KYC certification for larger volume users, which Blockpass will provide through its KYC Connect solution. Also, Blitz Network has made a strategic investment in Blockpass.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider that provides a compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage their digital identity that can be used for services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration.

Blitz Network has been trading over the counter for high net-worth individuals (whose eligibility is subject to KYC checks and other requirements) since 2013 and pools its liquidity from clients and partners in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. By actively networking with banks, exchanges, and brokers, Blitz aims to work closely with counterparties to transfer value globally as fast as possible. It currently supports BCH, BTC, ETH, and EOS, and has a USD50,000 requirement for OTC trading.