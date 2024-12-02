Blockpass provides eKYC services for Base Protocol

Blockpass will be providing eKYC services to Base Protocol, which is currently preparing to launch its private BASE token pre-sale. Base Protocol is a trading instrument which allows holders to speculate on all cryptocurrencies simultaneously.

Although this is its primary function, BASE tokens can also be used for other means, such as a transitory currency when trading between other cryptocurrencies with volatile prices, a price reference for all cryptocurrencies, or as a lending instrument to hedge on leveraged crypto trading.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Mobile App, users can create, store, and manage a digital identity that can be used for services, token purchases, and access to regulated industry. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS service.