Blockpass partners with Crypto.com





As part of this partnership, Crypto.com will display information and updates about Blockpass' revolutionary KYC token ‘PASS’ and the PASStoken.org will incorporate Crypto.com's widget to display the latest PASS price. In addition to this, Blockpass will be building an ‘Identify NFT’ system on the Chronos blockchain to bring support for compliant transactions to the Chronos ecosystem.

The concept of an Identity NFT system revolves around using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) approach to bring identity verification options to the crypto sphere. In this, Decentralized Identifier (DID) standards are used to verify that users adhere to certain categories of information without revealing the underlying user’s raw data.

In December 2021, Crypto.com Exchange has announced it is working with Silvergate, a provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to its institutional clients.