Blockpass offers identity verification for Bonuz Ecosystem on Solana

Blockpass company officials have stated that celebrities present a bigger target than normal individuals, so it’s important that a robust identity verification method is in place for Bonuz Market.

The Ecosystem will be powered by Solana, a censorship-resistant blockchain built for global adoption. Bonuz provides a means for creators, celebrities, brands and other people of fame to engage with fans through private channels, NFTs, community designed merchandise, Metaverse, and more.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost.