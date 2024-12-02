Blockfreight begins initial token sale

The global shipping industry is responsible for movement of over USD 4 trillion of cargo each year. Sixty years ago, the invention of the shipping container witnessed the lowering costs by nearly 98 percent. The prior practice of shipping and loading goods of all varieties and all types in individual bulk packaging was dispensed with in favour of the embrace of standard ISO containers’ reproducible and specified dimensions and handling requirements.

Blockfreight improves market access and builds financial strength in global trade through increased income and shared costs for the global supply chain. The solution consists of three key elements: smart contracts, a tradeable token built as a Counterparty asset, and storage of the bill of lading and other documents too large to fit into a Bitcoin block using the IPFS (Inter Planetary File System) protocol.