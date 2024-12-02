Blockchain.com raises new funding





The financing round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co.

Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com allows users to buy and store digital tokens such as Bitcoin. In March 2021, the firm raised USD 300 million at a USD 5.2 billion valuation in a round that included Lightspeed and VY Capital.

The company has 37 million verified users with 82 million wallets created, and more than USD 1 trillion transacted, according to its website.