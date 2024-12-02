Blockchain.com partners with Prove to accelerate KYC







By integrating solutions from Prove, Blockchain.com Pay users can now complete their KYC verification in under 10 seconds initially only providing the last four digits of their Social Security Number and mobile phone number. This eliminates the need for time consuming methods such as scanning driving licenses, verification selfies, and proof of address documentation.





Streamline crypto payments

This partnership not only benefits individual users but also offers a significantly improved user experience for Blockchain.com Pay partners, including industry pioneers such as Exodus and MetaMask. With Blockchain.com Pay, companies can integrate crypto payments into their services with minimal code and take advantage of competitive fees, over 40 million already KYC’d Blockchain.com customers, and comprehensive customer support.

Speaking on the integration, officials from Blockchain.com said Prove solutions transforms the KYC experience by focusing on speed, security, and simplicity. One of their highest priorities is to provide their users with an unparalleled experience, and with Prove, they are setting a new industry standard. This streamlined KYC flow is one of the latest features to be added to their all-in-one solution that includes fraud management, and customer support, which further distinguishes them from other competitors.





What does Blockchain.com do?

Blockchain.com is a global player in cryptocurrency financial services, offering a wide range of solutions including investments, an exchange, a wallet, and institutional markets. Known for trusted and easy-to-use products, Blockchain.com continues to empower users around the world to control their money.





More information about Prove

Prove solutions allow businesses and consumers to transact confidently and without barriers. They enable businesses to confidently distinguish between their legitimate users, as well as bots and deep fakes acting as humans. More than 1,000 businesses, including 9 of the top 10 US banks, rely on Prove to prevent fraud, improve customer experience, and boost revenue.